Portlaoise Parish calls on Laois people to pray for Ukraine

Portlaoise Parish is asking local people to pray for the people of Ukraine which is being invaded by Russia under the orders of Vladamir Putin.
The Parish has has published picture of Ukraine people praying and lighting candles for peace at St Michael's Cathedral of the Orthodox Church with another picture with the message 'Pray for Ukraine'.
The newsletter front page also says that Pope Francis has declared Ash Wednesday a day of fasting and prayer for peace in Ukraine.
The Pope asks the people pray 'that the Queen of Peace will preserved the world from the madness of war".
Standing ovation at the Dunamaise Arts Centre for the Portlaoise Musical Society's performance of Titanic.
