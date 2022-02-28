Laois collection for Ukraine refugees as county hall to show support

Laois is standing in solidarity with Ukraine as it continues to be attacked by Russia.

Two Ukraine Laois men are reportedly among the ten who flew out from Dublin airport this Monday, February 28, to go back and risk their lives to defend their country.

Cllr Thomasina Connell reported this as Laois County Council today agreed to light up their building from tonight in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukraine national flag.

"This is an aggressive affront to democracy. My understanding is that of the ten Ukrainian men who left Ireland this morning, two are living in Laois. This is very relevant to us," she said.

A flag will also be made locally to hoist outside county hall in Portlaoise and the council is to send a letter of support to the Ukrainian ambassador Gerasko Larysa.

WATCH Laois GAA club backs their Ukrainian groundsman who is going home to fight Putin invasion A Ukrainian man who looks after playing pitches for hurlers and footballers in Rosenallis is among the thousands of people heading home to fight against the Russian invasion of his homeland ordered by Vladimir Putin. Vadym Binko featured on RTÉ news saying goodbye to his family at Dublin Airport. The club extended its good wishes to himself and his family on facebook.

Meanwhile the Latvian Laois community has launched a collection of emergency supplies to bring to Ukraine refugees who have sought the safety of Latvia.

Eva Mendare from Portlaoise is the local contact and told the Leinster Express about the collection.

"The Latvian community in Ireland are supporting Ukraine people at these hard times and we started charity campaign to support people in need in Ukraine as well as few families who just yesterday was rescued from Ukraine and placed in temporary houses in Latvia. Our partners , Latvian courier company drivers Kim Logistic are currently risking their lifes and helping to evacuate more families from Ukraine to Latvia.

"So we would like to ask local people help to collect neccessary things for refugees and people in Ukraine," Eva said.

They request toiletries, non-perishable food, first aid, baby food and all necessities.

Call Eva on 086 895 9289 and collections can be arranged.