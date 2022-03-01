Gay pride mural officially unveiled in Laois town

A powerful new Gay Pride street mural has been unveiled in a Laois town.

The mural depicts a fist holding a multicoloured flag to depict solidarity and strength for the LGBT community, and was painted by Portarlington based graffiti artist ADW.

Installed to mark the first birthday of the Midlands LGBT+ Project support group, it is located in Portlaoise on the gable end of a launderette in Lyster Square, at the entrance to Meehan Court.

It was officially unveiled on Monday, February 28 by the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman.

"I was delighted to visit Portlaoise to officially unveil a stunning mural in celebration of the first year of the Midlands LGBT+ Project. I want to congratulate the work of the Midlands LGBT+ Project over the past 12 months in supporting members of the LGBT+ community through the pandemic.

"My Department is supporting the expansion of the Project into Offaly and Kildare, and I’m delighted that many more people will be able to enjoy the welcoming sense of belonging and acceptance that is encouraged by the Midlands LGBT+ Project," the Green Party Minister said.

Christina Fitzharris is the Coordinator of the Midlands LGBT+ Project.

“There is no doubt that this service is vital to support isolated LGBT+ people in the Midlands and this mural is a beautiful depiction of how strong and proud we are of our LGBT+ Community in Laois,” she said.

The Youth Work Ireland Laois Regional Director is Clive Davis.

“We are delighted to see a visual representation of the LGBT+ Community within Laois and we are so proud of The Midlands

LGBT+ Project for the work they have done to maximise awareness within the region since their inception last year,” Clive said.

ADW's stunning large scale artwork is popping up all over Laois with other works commissioned including the 'into the West' mural in Portarlington, and a huge community mural in Rathdowney.

Midlands LGBT+ Project is helping to reduce isolation among LGBT+ people in the Midlands. It was established in February 2021 as a support and advocacy service for LGBT+ people in Laois and has grown in that time from one support group to almost ten monthly groups and over 100 service users in Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

Minister O'Gorman's Green Party colleague, Minister Pippa Hackett also attended the launch.

"On what is such a positive day for the Midlands LGBT+ community, collaboration was very much at the centre of the celebrations. We were told that today is about collaboration within a community, and for people who have for too long experienced isolation and exclusion, it is so important to have a place like Midlands LGBT+. It is clear that this project is changing lives for the better," she said.

The mural was funded by Healthy Ireland Laois to promote LGBT+ awareness and visibility. Emma O’Connor is the Healthy Laois Coordinator.

“The Healthy Ireland Framework introduces a vision where everyone can enjoy physical and mental health and wellbeing to their full potential, where wellbeing is valued and supported at every level of society and is everyone’s responsibility. This Mural captures this vision and as the Healthy Laois Co-Ordinator I welcome the opportunity to be involved in this Project,” she said.

Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin visited the mural.

“I welcome this important health and wellbeing initiative, that supports our local LGBT+ citizens. One of the key objectives of the Healthy Laois Plan is that all people are supported to develop and maintain their mental and physical health. Art and especially public art has an important role to play in supporting positive mental health. Mural art can be the first point of contact for someone who is struggling. It is important that we value it and I am delighted to support

this initiative,” he said.

Joe Thompson was there on behalf of Laois Local Community Development Committee.

“Since Healthy Laois commenced in 2018, actions have been devised to target specific and diverse groups in the promotion of health and physical activity. This Mural is the result of working with our local LGBT+ Citizens and key service providers and I congratulate all involved,” he said.