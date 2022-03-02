Promoted Laois council director 'valuable as a small saucepan'

The news that senior Laois council planner has been elevated to the role of Director of Services was greeted warmly at the February council meeting.

Angela McEvoy had been the Acting Director of Services for Housing for some months, but now has accepted the role. She is with Laois County Council for over 15 years, having joined as a senior executive planner.

She is only the second woman to reach managerial level in Laois County Council. Anna Marie Delaney went on to become the CEO of Offaly County Council.

Cllr John King described her as being “as valuable as a small saucepan”.

Cllr Willie Aird congratulated Ms McEvoy.

“It is nice to see someone come up through the ranks. You have a lot of experience. We don’t always agree but you are very approachable,” he said.

Meanwhile, council CEO John Mulholland has agreed to extend his tenure over Laois County Council for another three years. Mr Mulholland joined the council in 2015 from Kilkenny County Council. He replaced Peter Carey who moved to be CEO in Kildare.

“The reason I am staying on is because there are so many positive things happening in this county,” Mr Mulholland said.