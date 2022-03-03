Tarmac gang warning for elderly Laois residents

The Laois public have been put on alert about a tarmac gang touring the Midlands area calling on vulnerable older homeowners.

There have been several reports to Gardaí in Laois and Offaly recently, where older people are targeted and pressured to pay exhorbitant money to have tarmac laid that they never requested.

One older man in the area was being asked to pay a lot of money by a group who arrived to his door, but when his son came to the house, the group left.

Sgt Graham Kavanagh has issued alerts to Neighbourhood Watch groups about a particular group.

He reports that several men in a white UK registered pick-up are offering tarmac to older people.

"Do not engage, report sightings," he has said.

Laois Offaly Gardaí have given advice on what to do if approached.

"Don't engage with cold callers. If you do, get their identification and their registration number so they know you can pass information to the Gardaí. They can be intimidating. We would ask people to keep an eye on their elderly neighbours.

"If you need a tarmac job done, seek a local reputable contractor and seek three quotes if possible," a spokesperson said.