Search

03 Mar 2022

Tarmac gang warning for elderly Laois residents

Tarmac gang warning for elderly Laois residents

Gardai in Laois Offaly Division issue alert

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

03 Mar 2022 1:53 PM

The Laois public have been put on alert about a tarmac gang touring the Midlands area calling on vulnerable older homeowners.

There have been several reports to Gardaí in Laois and Offaly recently, where older people are targeted and pressured to pay exhorbitant money to have tarmac laid that they never requested.

One older man in the area was being asked to pay a lot of money by a group who arrived to his door, but when his son came to the house, the group left. 

Sgt Graham Kavanagh has issued alerts to Neighbourhood Watch groups about a particular group.

He reports that several men in a white UK registered pick-up are offering tarmac to older people.

Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, March 3, 2022

"Do not engage, report sightings," he has said. 

Laois Offaly Gardaí have given advice on what to do if approached.

"Don't engage with cold callers. If you do, get their identification and their registration number so they know you can pass information to the Gardaí. They can be intimidating. We would ask people to keep an eye on their elderly neighbours. 

"If you need a tarmac job done, seek a local reputable contractor and seek three quotes if possible," a spokesperson said. 

Women driver refused to give blood and breath sample when stopped in Laois

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media