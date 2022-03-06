Search

06 Mar 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: €150,000 for beautiful Portlaoise family home

06 Mar 2022 10:53 AM

A bright spacious Portlaoise family home near to many facilities has come on the market and is sure to be snapped up quickly.

Number 97 Cherrygrove is on the market for just €150,000 in the rapidly expanding town where rents command over €1,200 a month.

The extended BER C3 rated home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and faces a green space while being just minutes from a Dunnes Stores shopping centre, Portlaoise train station and a primary and secondary school. 

"Enjoying an excellent location within walking distance of schools, town centre and train station this beautifully extended 3 bedroom home offers exceptional convenience.

"The property has been splendidly extended and now offers massive accommodation including a large kitchen/ dining room, living room and second reception on the ground floor which could double as a large bedroom.

"The property enjoys solid fuel central heating from an super efficient Stanley stove.

"There is a full bathroom on each floor with the spacious ground floor bathroom incorporating a utility room.

"The rear garden is totally private and boasts an extra large concrete built shed.

"Facing an attractive green area and with no property overlooking to the rear, this home offers excellent privacy.

"The three upstairs bedrooms are massively spacious and enjoy extensive wardrobes. This property has been maintained to the highest standards and comes to the market in pristine condition."

