07 Mar 2022

Laois town goes eco green for St Patrick's Day parade and street market

Enjoying a previous St Patrick's Day parade in Mountrath, Laois.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

07 Mar 2022 6:23 PM

A Laois town has revealed a Green environmental theme for their long awaited St Patrick's Day parade.

Mountrath Parade organisers have lined up an exciting community day with a traditional parade and roads closed for a huge street market.

"With what has been a very tough two years for our nation we are delighted to announce that we are full steam ahead with organising this years Mountrath St Patricks Day Parade on Thursday 17th March 2022.

"The St Patricks Day Parade has been a much loved tradition since 1973 and this years event will be a jam packed day of enjoyment for all. Highly revered for its iconic and original floats, marching bands, grand marshals, school mascots, community groups, sporting bodies, vintage groups and business's combined with a variety of entertainment, Mountrath is one of the last traditional parades.

Exciting line-up for Laois town's three day St Patrick's Day festival

"The organising committee made an unanimous decision on this years theme to help in highlighting the important role that our communities can play with urgent action required for Climate Change and our responsibilities towards the same.

"The Market Square and Shannon Street will be closed for the day with a variety of events taking place. We will also have Mountrath Cottage Markets present with a wide variety of fresh food, arts and crafts.

"Our main goal is to expand on the success of previous St Patricks Day Parades by getting as many groups and organisations from the surrounding areas, towns and villages to take part," the organisers say.

The Parade will start at 12:30pm from St Fintan's GAA Field grounds however they request that if you are taking part in the parade that you must be in the grounds for no later than 11:30am.

New festival in Laois to celebrate rich history of aviation and exploration

Live music will be on the stage from 11:15am and will continue again after the parade has passed through the town.

The Committee want to acknowledge and thank Laois Co Council especially the officials Dom Reddin, Edmund Kenny and Will Danagher, and their sponsors, The Gardaí, St Fintan's GAA, Stewards, Irish Red Cross, Mountrath Fire Service, Tina Daly Trophies, their entertaining MCs on the day Johnny Purcell and Mick Grehan, their Judges and all who have contributed to what is hoped will be another super St Patrick's Day in Mountrath.

Anyone seeking further information is invited to contact the secretary Colette Phelan 0874162377 or chairman Cllr James Kelly on 0862583212.

