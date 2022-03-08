'Dreams can come true' Laois girl with Autism wins Irish dancing title

A little Laois girl has danced her way to a Leinster title, while coping with the added obstacle of Autism.

Sophia Farrell from Stradbally won the coveted Under 9 Leinster title in a big competition in Dublin.

Sophia who turns nine years old this week, is in third class in St Colman's National School, and is a pupil of the Gabriel Lynam School of Dancing, and also a keen footballer for Timahoe Ladies.

It has been an uphill struggle for Sophia who wants other children and parents to know that Autism does not have to hold people back from achieving their dreams.

She always loved Irish dancing and wanted to do it but her parents, Monica Houlihan and Kristian Farrell and stepdad Andrew Houlihan were at first understandably reluctant.

Monica explained.

"We believed this was not in Sophia’s interests given the need for wigs, tan, tight fitting dresses, bright lights, loud music, performing in front of large crowds. All of which, we believed would increase the severity of her Autism and lead to a further deterioration," she said.

Sophia was diagnosed as Autistic at the age of four.

"Girls on the Autism spectrum tend to be diagnosed much older, if at all, however the severity of her Autism meant she could barely function in society, despite having an above average IQ. She was mute in many social situations or public areas, could not make or sustain friendships, had severe sensory needs which led to her being in a constant state of fight or flight and had begun to self loathe at a worrying level. She often spent long periods, alone in her bedroom," Monica said.

Sophia required a specialist education setting and was moved to an Autism class within her mainstream primary school.

"She is provided with an incredible wrap around education package by a school team who go far beyond their duty," Monica said.

However Sophia's desire to Irish Dance was so strong that her parents gave in and brought her to the Lynam School of Dance, under Principal Gabrielle Lynam and ADCRG daughter Carmel Manton.

"She walked into the studio and something magical happened for her. Here, she felt she belonged. She felt a part of something. She was greeted by peers, who she felt very comfortable with. Peers who are now her best friends and her biggest supporters.

"Under the guidance of her teachers, Sophia learned the art of Irish dance, at her pace and never under any pressure. Her teachers child centred approach, laid the foundations for a child who became more confident, less anxious, now had the ability to speak comfortably in social situations, improved sleeping patterns, ability to form friendships and began to progress in her school environment. In a very short period, Sophia transformed, because of Irish dance," her mother said.

Sophia was competing at Open level just two short months when the Covid pandemic hit in 2020.

"She really struggled with the change in routine, no structure, no dance class and no access to her friends. Sophia channelled this upset and upheaval into Irish dance and in improving her ability to perform. She is active on the Feis scene and we regularly travel to compete.

"In December, she travelled to London to compete (she did incredibly well) and we regularly travel to the North of Ireland and nationally to compete at the highest level also. Last week, she entered her very first Provincial championship, the Leinster Championships in Dublin and was crowned the U-9 Leinster Champion, in a very tough category mixed with boys also.

"She continues to struggle in areas and will have to adapt and learn to cope and manage the struggles that come with her Autism diagnosis. However she is determined, motivated and her work ethic is incredible for an 8 year old with three classes and three practices weekly," Monica said.

Busy little Sophia also plays Gaelic football.

"She plays for Timahoe Ladies and is excited to return to the pitch this coming Saturday. Timahoe Ladies also provides a fantastic platform for Sophia to simply be herself and reach her full potential.

"She is a fantastic advocate for Irish dance and football and speaks openly of her Autism diagnosis and the struggles that come with that.

"She wants to be a voice for the Autistic community in Irish dance and the voice of all with differing abilities. She tries to motivate others through Irish Dance and shows that Irish Dance is a sport for all abilities with inclusion, patience, kindness, friendships and support to the forefront. In the right environment, Sophia is proof that dreams can come true," her proud mother said.

"I’ve no doubt that Sophia’s story will motivate others to begin their journey into Irish dance and offer hope to some who may worry about what their children’s future may hold," Monica added.

She has already inspired her little sister.

Sophia is the second of Monica's four children and all four have Autism. Sienna was inspired to join Irish Dance at just 3 years old. Now aged four, she will dance her first Feis in April.

"Sienna is very similar to Sophia. Diagnosed as Autistic by the HSE at 1 years of age, the future looked very bleak for her also. Now she has found a sport that she gets so much from and happily skips into class each week, alone," Monica said.