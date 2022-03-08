'It's all about speed' - demand for action at Laois primary school

Drivers are flying past a national school at speed in Shanahoe according to a public representative who wants Laois County Council to take action.
Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, raised the issue at a recent meeting with council officials.
He tabled a motion calling for traffic calming measures at the Scoil Fionntáin Naofa in the village near Abbeyleix. He explained the situation at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
"It's all about speed...they are flying past it," he said of motorists.
He continued: "It's dangerous. Parents are dropping off children and it's an accident waiting to happen".
Cllr Clooney said there are straight roads leading to the school which contributes to the speed.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer replied that Council engineers will arrange to meet the Cllr Clooney at the site to examine the safety concerns.
