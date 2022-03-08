Surveys unnecessary for solution to 'absolute disaster' in Laois town

Surveys are not needed in Durrow to determine that finding parking in the Laois village has become an ‘absolute disaster’, a county councillor has insisted.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, made the assertion at a recent meetings with council officials.

He tabled a motion calling on Laois County Council to acquire by negotiation or by compulsory purchase order a site for a much needed car park in Durrow and if necessary acquire a derelict site with a large garden for this purpose.

He received a written reply from Mr. David O’ Hara, A/Senior Planner.

“The Planning Authority will firstly consult with Road Design Section and Municipal District Office to determine the up to date parking situation in Durrow and determine whether additional facilities are required. The planning authority will revert following this consultation,” it said.

Cllr Clooney was not told when such a consultation would take place but he was convinced of one thing.

“I don’t think any surveys need to be done in Durrow about the parking. It is an absolute disaster,” he told the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

He said there is no car park other than at the church on the Kilkenny road.

“Durrow is a unique little town. There is a lot of business and traffic passing through and they have nowhere to pull up,” he said.

He said residents are also hit because there spaces are being taken.

“It’s an awful problem but a problem I am going to up my game to solve,” he said.

He told officials that any derelict site is available. While not ideal he said ‘beggars can’t be choosers”.

He called on other councillors to back him in his campaign.

“It’s urgent and has to be addressed sooner rather than later,” he said.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, gave his full support. He proposed that the council consider a CPO of the derelict site suggested by Cllr Clooney.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, said there may be land across from the fire station on the Rathdowney Road. He added that while the Square’s redevelopment has created a better social amenity, parking may have been lost.

He also believed that car sharing means cars are being parked in villages like Durrow.

Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, said he had been through the village recently but was unable to find a car parking space to stop for refreshments.

“It’s a beautiful town but you would do twice the business if there were more parking spaces,” he said.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, also backed the appeal saying that the business in the town must be crying out for more spaces.

He added that if the council wants more houses in Durrow it should add more parking spaces for people shopping in the town.