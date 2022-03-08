'It's local and personal' - Laois village St Patrick's Day parade returns

A Laois village is preparing to resume its much loved and supported St Patrick's Day parade for the first time in two years.

Spink in South Laois has proudly held a traditional community parade every year in recent times, but like everywhere had to call a halt during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A welcome return is on the cards on Thursday, March 17, complete with live Comhaltas music and refreshments for a big community gathering afterwards in Knock Hall.

IFA County Chairman John Fitzpatrick is from Spink and is one of the volunteers on the day in the hall.

"It brings out the best in everybody. The brownies started it off and the GAA took it on then. It's a very local, personal event for the area. We all missed it for the past two years. It's something that everyone participates in, we all get into the spirit and fun," he said.

The parade will begin from the church at 10.15am and will march to Knock Hall where everyone is then welcome to sit and enjoy the refreshments and catch up on social chats.

"We encourage all groups and organisations to participate and bring their banners," he said.