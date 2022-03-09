Degrading asbestos Laois pipes a 'disaster' for locals - council told

Action is needed in Stradbally to solve water supply problems caused by degrading asbestos pipes which it is claimed is “a disaster” for local residents especially farmers, according to Cllr Paschal McEvoy.

The Fianna Fáil representative raised the issue with council officials at a recent meeting.

He tabled a motion calling on the Council to ask Irish Water to replace all the pipes that are connected to the reservoir at Oakvale, Stradbally.

“These pipes are causing serious problems for the local residents due to continuous bursts/leaks,” he said.

Cllr McEvoy elaborated at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

“The reality is that this is a disaster,” he said.

He said local residents are hit and farmers feel the worst effects of the problem.

“When the reservoir goes low they are left without water and when it's being filled back up they are the last to get water,” he said.

He claimed there have been many leaks and breaks in supply during the past year.

“The farmers have to feed animals, they have to be watered and are dependent on that service. If the water is out for three days it makes it virtually impossible to get water to the animals,” he said.

He insisted that replacement of the pipes is the only solution.

Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, backed his colleague.

“A landowner made contact with me last October over the bursting of pipes on his property. He showed me where there have been 16 burst pipes over the past 18 months,” he said.

Cllr Kelly claimed the pipes are up to 40 years old and made of asbestos which are now breaking up.

In a written reply, Mr. Trevor Hennessy, A/SE Water Services, updated councillors.

“The Council’s Water Services Department has identified all vulnerable water mains in this area as a priority for replacement. The Council made a detailed submission to Irish Water in December 2021 for funding to be provided for the replacement of these vulnerable mains. Irish Water is currently progressing this submission through their funding approval process,” he said.

While supporting the motion, Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, said it is important to highlight the possible contamination of the underground source due to an electricity substation at Coolnabacky.