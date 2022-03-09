Search

09 Mar 2022

RTÉ Newsreader special guest at Laois St Patrick's Day parade

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Mar 2022 10:23 PM

The Laois town of Clonaslee has revived its St Patrick’s Day parade after many years, and they have a very special guest as Grand Marshall.

RTÉ newsreader Eileen Dunne, whose late father, sports journalist Mick was from the town, is coming back to Laois to do the honours. 

Though born in Dublin she is an honorary Laois woman paying many visits to her father's county down the years supporting many charities along the way.

The organisers had hoped to revive the tradition of holding a parade in 2020 but Covid-19 intervened.

There is plenty of incentive to put a float in the parade, as it is packed with prizes and entry is free.

No St Patrick's Day parade in Portlaoise this year

There is €100 and a glass trophy for Best Overall Float. Other categories and prizes include Best Club/School Float; Most Entertaining Float; Best Vintage; Most Original Float; Best Dressed Dog. 

Registration of all floats will take place in the Community Centre from 10:30 am on Thursday March 17 with the parade kicking off at 12 noon. 

Book in your float by contacting Ronan 085-148-2296 or Brendan 087-967-5054.

Laois town goes eco green for St Patrick's Day parade and street market

