Call for more bins after Rock of Dunamaise from Laois councillor who cleans takeaway rubbis

A Laois public representative wants extra public litter bins installed at the Rock of Dunamaise after he cleared up takeaway waste from the overflowing bid at the Laois landmark.

Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, made the appeal at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials. He tabled a motion calling for two additional rubbish bins at the Rock.

Cllr Kelly elaborated at the recent Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

He said he visited the Rock recently and found the only litter bin in the small car park was overflowing

“The bin was full and there was excess stuff thrown out. So I gathered it up myself and it was a chipper type material that was dumped. I had a bag in my own jeep. I brought it home and threw it into my own bin,” he said.

He said the discovery of the waste caused him to look for more bins at what he said is a tourist attraction.

Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing.

“The Council will arrange to install an additional litter bin at this location and monitor the usage/demand. This can then be supplemented as required,” he said.

Cllr Kelly welcomed the response and hoped it would alleviate the problem.