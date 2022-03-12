Gardai issue appeal over theft near Laois Offaly border

Portlaoise Garda Station to open if strike goes ahead
Gardai are seeking information in relation to a theft from a business premises near Portarlington last Thursday night.
The appeal follows the theft of a roof rack from a vehicle at a premises in Cloneyhurke.
It's understood Gardai are examining CCTV from the locality. They are seeking dashcam footage from the Garryhinch, Clonehurke area, particularly between the hour 10pm and 11pm on Thursday.
St Brigid's Community Alert issued an appeal in relation to two males who were seen acting suspiciously in the area. The men were wearing baseball caps and driving a jeep.
Anyone with information can contact Gardai on 057 8674100.
