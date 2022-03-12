€5,365,262 Lotto Jackpot won tonight

Have you got a winning ticket?
A lucky lotto player has won the top prize of over five million euro in tonight's prize draw.
The winning numbers were 13, 21, 28, 37, 45, 46 and the bonus number was 33. The was one winner of the €5,365,262 jackpot.
The national lottery has not yet revealed where the ticket was bought. Two lucky players also matched five and a bonus in the draw winning €48,403 each.
There was no winner of either the Lotto plus 1 or Lotto plus 2 draws.
