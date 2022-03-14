Reduced public transport fares to roll-out within weeks

Taxsaver fares on all subsidised public transport services are to be reduced by an average of 20% from the beginning of April, as the first phase in the implementation of the programme to reduce public transport fares.

The reduced Taxsaver fares apply to customers on all subsidised Public Service Obligation (PSO) public transport services, including those provided by Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus, Luas and Go-Ahead Ireland.

Customers purchasing annual or monthly Taxsaver tickets in 2022 that are valid from the beginning of April will see an immediate 20% reduction in the cost of their ticket. Any customer who wishes to purchase a Taxsaver ticket for April should make the appropriate arrangements with their employer.

Taxsaver customers who have already purchased an annual ticket at the non-reduced rate, will also benefit from the fare reduction, as an additional three-month period of validity will automatically be added to all existing annual tickets with no action required on the part of the customer or their employer.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said “In February I was delighted to announce the introduction of a 20% average reduction on public transport fares from April. Today marks the first step in the roll-out of these fare reductions. In April and early May, we will be going further by rolling out the average 20% fare reduction on all PSO services for the travelling public until the end of 2022, as well as introducing the Young Adult Card in May, which will reduce fares for young people under 24 by a further average 50%. These reduced fares will put money back into people’s pockets and will benefit hundreds of thousands of people across the country who use PSO public transport every day. They also have the added benefit of accelerating our shift to more efficient and affordable public transport and moving us away from a reliance on private transport.”

Anne Graham, CEO, National Transport Authority added “I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome this fares-reduction initiative by the government. I believe it will have a very positive impact on passenger numbers by encouraging more people back on board in the weeks and months ahead. This is a signal that now more than ever, public transport provides a more affordable and more sustainable alternative. I’d like to thank the transport operators and the NTA team for the work they have put into getting this over the line.”

The introduction of this reduction in Taxsaver fares represents just the first stage of an overall programme to reduce public transport fares.

In mid-April, fares on all non-Dublin city PSO services and on certain Iarnród Éireann services will be reduced by an average of 20%. This will include:

All Bus Éireann PSO services

Go-Ahead Ireland commuter services

Local Link

Irish Rail web-fares



Further, in early May, the full implementation of the 20% average fare reduction will be completed, with fares being cut on all PSO services in the Greater Dublin Area, and on Iarnród Éireann services including on intercity services. This phase will include:

Dublin Bus

Go-Ahead Ireland

Luas

DART

Commuter rail

Iarnród Éireann



The roll-out of the May phase of the 20% average discount, will coincide with implementation of the average 50% fare reduction for customers under the age of 24 through the Young Adult Card.