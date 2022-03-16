Search

16 Mar 2022

Intimidation of families by drug dealers highlighted

Intimidation of families by drug dealers highlighted

Reporter:

Name Last Name

16 Mar 2022 1:30 PM

Drug dealers are threatening grandparents and parents for debts owed by relatives, a meeting of Laois Joint Policing Committee was told on Monday, March 14th.

Brian Stanley(TD) said there was a "particular problem in relation to relatives. Parents and grandparents, drug debts being demanded off them."

He described it as a very difficult situation for such families. "It is a very difficult one and very much mid level drug dealers" who feel they "can do what they like," he explained.

Deputy Stanley urged the Gardai to do everything in their power to tackle the issue. He described it as an insidious practice that was going on in various communities throughout the county. 

Superintendent John Lawless agreed that it was a very serious issue. He  said "people are reluctant to come forward with information and you can understand why." 

Supt Lawless told the meeting that a lot of work has been done in relation to the issue and "it is something we are working very hard" on. There are dealers being targeted and some have been brought before the courts, he added. 

However, he said, "it is to get them to that stage is the problem." 

  

