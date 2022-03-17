Fuel theft fears rise with oil prices

Laois Farmers and homeowners were urged to keep their fuel under lock and key as prices rise.
Cllr PJ Kelly, a farmer, told a Joint Policing Committee meeting that fuel prices had “gone through the roof” in recent times and this would likely lead to fuel thefts.
Garda Superintendent John Lawless said the issue of fuel theft is something gardai are very much aware of. “It hasn’t cropped up yet but it is something we are very, very aware of,” he remarked. He too believes it is something that fuel thefty is likely to arise and he urged homeowners and farmers to secure their tanks.
