15 Mar 2022

Up to 100 families leave Laois for domestic abuse refuge

Domestic violence

15 Mar 2022 6:53 PM

A Laois councillor asked how many lives are going to be affected or lost before a domestic violence refuge is established. 

Cllr Aisling Moran insisted urgent action is needed. “This is such an important issue. There are women that are being threatened, beaten and raped and Laois County Council is saying, look at this site,” she remarked. 

She asked how many lives would be affected or even lost before a refuge was provided. “This is really, really important that this is done very soon,” she stated.  

The lack of a refuge in Laois for domestic abuse survivors was criticised at a policing meeting in Portlaoise on Monday. 

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley described it as a “vital cog in the wheel” to support families who are suffering domestic abuse. She said up to 100 families have been forced to avail of refuges in other counties because Laois had none in place. 

Garda Superintendent John Lawless said while he would welcome a refuge “sourcing a property” was not the role of Gardai. 

Brian Stanley TD said it was his understanding that the sourcing of a site for a refuge was being handled by the housing sector of Laois County Council. He believed some sites have ben examined to assess their suitability. 

Director of Services Donal Brennan explained that the council do not provide the service. He said the service providers would make the final say on what site might be suitable. 

Deputy Stanley said funding was needed for the refuge and he suggested the JPC write to the Minister for Justice and Minister for Children to move the project along. 

