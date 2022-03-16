Minister promises to deliver new Laois school 'as quickly as possible'

Education Minister Norma Foley gave a commitment to advance Kolbe School in Portlaoise as quickly as possible.

She gave the commitment in response to a question in the Dáil from Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley. He said “I cannot emphasise enough the need for a new building.”

The school, which caters for children with complex needs and levels of disability, has only one permanent classroom, he pointed out.

“Everything else is prefabricated and some of it is in a very poor condition, not totally weatherproof, it is not soundproof and some of the prefabs are just too small, very difficult to heat and, with the current situation regarding energy costs, that causes difficulties,” said Deputy Stanley.

The Sinn Féin TD said site for the school has been secured on the Block Road and Laois County Council has given the green light.

“The school has an excellent and very committed staff and the parents are also very committed. It is very important that we try to move this project on. Planning permission was granted a couple of weeks ago by the county council," he added.

He outlined the different stages which need to be completed in order to provide the school.

“I ask the Minister to work hard on this so that the children and the staff do not spend another winter in the accommodation that they are in, if that is possible. We need to try to move on with it," he said.

Minister Foley explained that the project was at an advanced stage of architectural planning, stage 2b detailed design, which includes the application for all statutory consents, including planning permission, disability access certification and fire safety certification, in addition to the preparation of tender documentation.

“Upon receipt, review and approval of the stage 2b submission, completion of the pre-qualification of contractors, and once the design team are satisfied that their tender documents are in order and comply with all departmental and building regulation requirements, the project for Kolbe Special School can be progressed to tender and award of contract,” she said.

“A tender stage normally takes between six to eight months subject to no issues arising. I will articulate clearly that the Department is fully committed to getting this project delivered as quickly as possible and advanced as a priority,’ said Minister Foley.

The Kolbe School says it specifically caters for children (age 4-18) within the severe to profound learning disability spectrum and/or autism. There are 41 pupils in the school at present.

The Laois Association of Parents & Friends of the Mentally Handicapped established the service in 1978. The original premises was situated in Portlaoise Town and moved to Ballyroan, Co Laois.

In 1983 the services moved from Ballyroan to a purpose built building on the Block Road, Portlaoise where it was given the name “Kolbe Centre”.