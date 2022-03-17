Laois Offaly Gardaí give St Patrick a vital lift on big day

Laois Offaly Gardaí were doing their patriotic duty in lots of ways on St Patrick's Day - including giving a lift to the patron saint himself.
Gardaí posted on their Divisional facebook page a photo the vital role played.
"Colleagues throughout the Division giving a helping hand in the lead up to St Patricks Day parades. Stay safe everyone and enjoy the weekend," the reported.
Gardaí haven't disclosed the location of the assistance given.
Meanwhile, a group of local gardaí had the honour of representing the division at the big parade in Dublin.
