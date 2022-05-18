Laois crow droppings cause 'lethal' conditions meeting told

Crow droppings are leading to “lethal” conditions on a footpath in Vicarstown, a councillor has claimed.
Cllr PJ Kelly put down a motion which was backed by Cllr Paschal McEvoy. It asked: “That Laois County Council power-hose and repair the footpath outside Vicarstown Church grounds as the crow droppings are making the paths very slippery and dangerous especially after rain.”
Cllr Kelly told a council meeting that the path is “lethal when it rains” due to crow droppings outside the church. He said there are crows in the trees directly over the path which was sloped towards the road. “Unfortunately they don’t need planning permission before they build their nests. They are not very tidy either,” he remarked.
In response, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said Laois County Council will arrange for these works to be carried out.
The issue was discussed at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
