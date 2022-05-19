Two arrests as drugs valued at €20,000 seized in midland search

Gardai seized €20,000 worth of cannabis when they stopped and searched a car in the midlands last night.
Gardai said Offaly Drugs Unit and Tullamore Detective Unit stopped the vehicle overnight in Tullamore town in Offaly.
They uncovered €20,000 worth of cannabis during the search and arrested two people. The pair are being held at Tullamore Garda Station.
