Telephone pole blocking driver vision in Laois town
A phone and broadband company have been accused of “putting poles where they like” in Laois.
A councillor has requested Laois County Council to ask Eir to move a pole that is blocking driver vision in Abbeyleix.
Cllr John Joe Fennelly, Cathaoirleach tabled a motion to the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.
“If you are coming from St Patrick's Cemetery around a dangerous bend, people are trying to exit properties onto the road. I am not sure about Eir's position on moving poles,” he said.
Cllr Barry Walsh seconded.
“It seems like they stick up poles where they like, surely safety should be a consideration, if it causes sight problems,” he said.
Engineer Wes Wilkinson agreed to view the location.
“We can contact them and hopefully they prioritise it,” he said.
