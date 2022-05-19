Search

19 May 2022

Numerous accidents caused by horrendous speed in Laois town

50km Naas to Newbridge road sign

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

19 May 2022 6:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

‘Numerous’ accidents caused by horrendous speed by motorists requires Laois County Council to take action at Harbour Street in Mountmellick.

So insists Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, who raised the issue at a recent meeting with officials.

Cllr Bracken tabled a motion calling on the Council to carry out safety enhancement works and traffic calming measures at Harbour Street.

He explained why at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

“There have been numerous accidents there due to the speed traffic is travelling at…the traffic is relentless and the speed is horrendous,” he insisted.

Six month wait for fancy new Portlaoise litter bin

He warned: “We are lucky there hasn’t been a fatality”.

Cllr Bracken said there are other roads facing the same problem is facing the Emo road.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, Acting, Senior Executive Engineer, replied that the council’s Road Design section will arrange site meetings with Cllr Bracken to identify exact location and safety issues and propose safety calming proposals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media