Numerous accidents caused by horrendous speed in Laois town

‘Numerous’ accidents caused by horrendous speed by motorists requires Laois County Council to take action at Harbour Street in Mountmellick.
So insists Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, who raised the issue at a recent meeting with officials.
Cllr Bracken tabled a motion calling on the Council to carry out safety enhancement works and traffic calming measures at Harbour Street.
He explained why at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
“There have been numerous accidents there due to the speed traffic is travelling at…the traffic is relentless and the speed is horrendous,” he insisted.
He warned: “We are lucky there hasn’t been a fatality”.
Cllr Bracken said there are other roads facing the same problem is facing the Emo road.
Mr. Farhan Nasiem, Acting, Senior Executive Engineer, replied that the council’s Road Design section will arrange site meetings with Cllr Bracken to identify exact location and safety issues and propose safety calming proposals.
