Search

19 May 2022

Six month wait for fancy new Portlaoise litter bin

laois portarlington graiguecullen

One of several solar compator bins in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

19 May 2022 2:53 PM

A two week wait has turned into six months to get a bin replaced in a busy residential area in Portlaoise.

Laois County Council removed a bin from the former Hanlon's Shop on the Mountmellick N80 road before last Christmas, a road where thousands of people live with only a handful of street bins.

It will be replaced by a Bigbelly solar powered compactor bin.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald tabled a motion to the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking for a replacement, and more bins from Fairgreen to the town centre.

She said that the only bins are at Dunnes Stores and next in Market Square in the town centre.

“I just think the whole Mountmellick Road needs to be looked at. We're encouraging people to carry rubbish but they are"We  appealing for more bins. It's the least we can do with Tidy Towns out volunteering. Hopefully it will prevent litter being dropped” she said.

Cllr Willie Aird said he was told last February that the new bin would be there in "a couple of weeks".

"The couple of weeks is going on since February. It will be six months. I don't think that's fair. We should be replacing bins immediately when we take them out," he said.

UPDATE: Two burnt out houses in Portlaoise may be demolished

In reply engineer Wes Wilkinson said the replacement bin is now being refurbished and will be in situ within five weeks, by the end of June.

The council said that there are "currently no plans to extend the town/street bin scheme out the Mountmellick Road from the town centre to Fairgreen".

Laois legendary basketball coach receives Lifetime Achievement award

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley suggests that the council consider adding streetbins all the way down the road and along the ring road.

"I do see Tidy Towns volunteers on the ring road constantly picking up rubbish. Dog fouling bins are badly needed," she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media