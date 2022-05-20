Laois school gets approval for special needs upgrade

A Laois school near the Kildare border is in line for a upgrade in facilities that will enhance its educational provision for children with Special Needs.

Laois Offaly Minister of State in the Department of Finance Seán Fleming confirmed that initial approval has been granted to Ballyadams National School for refurbishment of their building.

He said the purpose of this refurbishment works is for a Special Educational Needs (SEN) base classroom.

He added that such classrooms support every child to have access to an educational experience that supports both their academic and personal development.

"I would like to acknowledge the great work by the Board of Management, teachers, SNA’s and support staff in Ballyadams National School for all their great work and support to ensure that every student has access to a school place which meets their needs," he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that as this in an initial project approval for Ballyadams NS, no further details about funding / construction is yet available.