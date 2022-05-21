Laois County Council to remove trees that are damaging path

The council is planning to remove a number of overgrown trees that are damaging paths in Stradbally.
Cllr Paschal McEvoy tabled a motion asking: “That this Council remove the small number of trees that are overgrown and causing damage to the paths at the front of Church Avenue, Stradbally.”
Acknowledging the fact that cutting down trees isn’t a good thing, Cllr McEvoy said the work was necessary as the trees were leaving the paths in a dangerous condition.
In response, Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh said “Laois County Council has inspected this location and will arrange to carry out these works following the bird nesting season.”
The issue was raised at a recent meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.