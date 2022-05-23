Irish Water warns of some outages in Laois due to scheduled work

Irish Water is reminding customers in parts of Portarlington of temporary outages tomorrow.
It said: “New connection works may cause supply disruptions to Crann nua, Slí na Mona, Derryounce, Pine Villa, Marian Hill, Droughill, Portarlington and surrounding areas in Co Laois.”
The work is scheduled to take place from 9:30am until 1pm on Tuesday, May 24.
However, Irish Water recommends that customers allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.
See the link for information and updates: https://www.water.ie/?map=supply-and-service-updates&id=LAO00048082
