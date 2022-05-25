Laois Minister boasts €9 mill spend on county health facilities

More than €9 million is set earmarked for upgrades to Portlaoise hospital and other public health facilities in Laois in 2022, according to Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming.

The Minister of State in the Department of Finance said that €9.338 million funding has been allocated for Laois under 2022 Capital Plan for the construction and equipping offacilities.

Details are as follows:

Bridge Street, Portlaoise: New Community Mental Health Centre, replacing Tríogue: €100,000

St Vincent's Mountmellick: HIQA Compliance: Phase 1, 50 bed new build (Enabling works complete Feb 21) Awaiting Board Approval (Sept 21). €4 million

Mountrath Health Centre: Extension to Health Centre to provide additional accommodation (3 GP Practice in residence) €100,000

St. Fintan's Campus: Adaptation of building on the St. Fintan's Campus to create Portlaoise Primary Care Centre. €250,000

Summerhill: New Community Residence for 4 clients in Summerhill €50,000

Portlaoise Midlands Regional Hospital:

Acute Mental Health Unit, anti ligature works. Phased delivery €500,000

New Project- Isolation Ward: Provision of 9 No. isolation rooms, (refurbishment of existing rooms) €38,000

New Project- Isolation Ward: Provision of 9 No. isolation rooms, (refurbishment of existing rooms) €38,000 Reconfiguration of available space to provide additional clinical and administrative accommodation, (Administration Building and Chapel of Rest) €100,000

Reconfiguration of Maternity Ward €50,000

Respiratory Assessment Unit (RAU): Provision of two storey modular building, circa 800m2 to provide respiratory assessment unit for ED, to segregate COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. On Pandemic Plan - 08/10/2020 €4 million

St. Fintan's, Laois:

New 20 bed High Support Community Residence (2 No. 10 Bed Units) €100,000

Refurbishment Works for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services Team 3 in St. Fintan’s Hospital Portlaoise €50,000



"I am pleased to see this funding for our healthcare facilities in Laois. Each project provides an excellent service for those in need of healthcare in our communities or in a hospital setting. It is important that we see continued support to maintain the buildings and the services they provide.

"I look forward to works progressing as quickly possible and I would like to acknowledge the great work provided by everyone involved in delivering these healthcare services," he said.

The Fianna Fáil representative said the amount allocated is for 2022, and not the total for the project.