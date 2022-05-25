Search

26 May 2022

Miracle that tombstone has not resulted from unbelievable Laois junction

Miracle that tombstone has not resulted from unbelievable Laois junction

The start of the Ballacolla road in Abbeyleix

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

25 May 2022 10:00 PM

It is a miracle that a junction on a busy Laois road junction has not resulted in somebody being killed, according to a public representative.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, raised the issue with council officials at a recent meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District where he made clear that the black spot in question was located in the Portlaoise Municipal District.

He nevertheless tabled a motion calling on the Laois County Council to implement safety measures at the dangerous cross at the T junction at Crooked Wood. The junction is located on the Ballacolla road out of Abbeyleix.

Cllr Clooney also acknowledged the efforts made by Cllr John Joe Fennelly, Fianna Fáil, who had worked to have it made safe as a Portlaoise area representative. However, he said the work put in has yet to result in safety measures needed.

“Engineers were out. They did their work and reports but, nothing happened,” he said.

Cllr Clooney said that people travelling to Abbeyleix, Shanahoe, Mountrath, Ballacolla, Borris-in-Ossory, Rathdowney all have to go through the junction. He tried to explain why it is unsafe for locals.

“What a junction it is - it’s unbelievable…There have been numerous accidents. You’d need 20:20 vision and hearing,” he said.

Cllr Clooney says he turns off the engine in his van to listen for traffic at the junction but depending on the weather that doesn’t even help.

He said he would work with Cllr Fennelly and others to make the road safe. 

“We need to sort this once and for all…It’s a miracle that there is not a tombstone,” he said.

He wants more than inspections and reports.

“We want action soon,” he said.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, backed his colleague. “It is terribly dangerous,” he said.

He believed that the junction would be safe if the councillors from both municipal districts worked together.

Laois Minister boasts €9 mill spend on county health facilities

Cllr John King, Independent, also supported saying accidents have to be prevented.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media