Car detected at 189kph had tyres so bald the wire was coming through

29 May 2022 8:00 PM

A motorist who was caught driving on the motorway at 189kph had tyres so bald the wire was coming through them, a court has heard. 

Dorel Moraru, 28, of 136 Beechdale, Dunboyne was stopped at Ballydavis, Portlaoise on July 3 last year. 

Garda Ross Foy detected the motorist driving at 189kph in the 120kph zone and arrested him for dangerous driving. 

On inspecting the car, Garda Foy said the “tyres were exceptionally bald. There was wire coming through the tyres.” He issued a fixed charge penalty notice in relation to the tyres. There was no NCT and Garda Ross said the defendant had agreed to produce documentation at Dunboyne Garda Station. 

However, the fixed charge notice went unpaid and no documentation was brought to the Garda station. Portlaoise District Court heard a bench warrant was issued for the man when he failed to appear in court on July 22, 2021. 

Judge Patricia Cronin convicted the man in his absence and issued a bench warrant for his arrest and sentencing.

