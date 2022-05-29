Lucky Laois punter lands lotto loot that had 1500/1 odds of winning

€5 lotto bet nets tasty profit for Louth punter
It took only three lucky numbers to spark the celebrations over the weekend for a punter in Laois after they landed a tasty five-figure sum from a modest flutter on the Lotto.
The anonymous customer placed a €25 wager via their online BoyleSports account in the county on Friday, picking out three numbers to land in the EuroMillions Plus draw later that evening.
They were left waiting on numbers 2, 10 and 13 all to land. The odds of 1,500/1 on all three rolling out soon plummeted when the draw got under way. Within seconds they had all rolled out and the coup was complete.
The run of good fortune allowed them to log back into their account and see the balance increased by a mouth-watering amount of €37,525.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We wish them a happy time working out how to spend their winnings.”
