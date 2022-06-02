Another Laois mattress amnesty to take place

Another mattress amnesty is to be held in Laois this year.

The free acceptance of old mattresses will be organised at several locations around Laois.

Laois County Council announced the repeat of the popular waste disposal day, at their May meeting.

The council applied for money from the Department of the Environment to pay for the scheme, and received €66,000.

The days and locations are not decided yet.

Simon Walton is a Director of Services.

"Council members requested that we revisit doing an amnesty. We intend to either hold them in three locations, in each Municipal District or in one central location. We will see how it works out as we engage contractors," he said.

Two previous mattress amnesty schemes were held in Laois in recent years. In 2019, the amnesty took in 2,403 mattresses as well as 1,150 couches and 1,325 armchairs over a matter of days

The normal fee for mattresses at the Kyletalesha recycling centre is €20 plus €15 for a large van or trailer.

In other anti-dumping grants, Laois County Council has been approved for €16,000 to buy more audio warning devices.

"They can be deployed at dump sensitive locations. Upon detecting movement they deliver a recorded message such as "please do not dump". We also have significant cameras and drones but we are all aware of the difficulty of using them at the moment.

Another €137,370 is granted for other waste enforcement measures.