Laois Civil Defence officer retires but still offering volunteer help

For most people retirement is a long awaited chance to put the feet up, but not for a Laois man who has made it his life's work to serve his community.

Liam Preston from Portlaoise recently retired from his paid role as Laois Civil Defence Officer this May, with a formal retirement presention to take place shortly.

He had served almost 20 years in the challenging role which only in the last six months has been bolstered with the addition of an assistant officer.

He told the Leinster Express why hanging up the uniform is not an option for him.

"I have been a volunteer in Laois Civil Defence for the last 45 years. I joined when I was a teenager. I'm second generation, my dad Jimmy Preston was an instructor and so from an extremely young age I was involved and proud to give that service to Laois.

"It is a lifetime vocation really. It's all about helping others. I'll have a lot of free time but I will help out. I can't walk away after 45 years. You build up fantastic friendships for life," Liam said.

He saw huge changes and events in those 45 years in the Civil Defence, a volunteer organisation on call to back up the emergency services and serve the community.

"I think we had three vehicles when I took over 20 years ago. As it stands now we have a huge set-up in Laois for such a small county. We are equipped for medical emergencies with two frontline ambulances and a 4x4 ambulance. We have swift water rescue and mountain rescue equipment and drones for searches. We have a radio system with the Gardaí.

"Times have changed in the last 20 years let alone the last 45. it has changed immensely, the skillsets have all improved as well as the equipment.

"Over that time we worked in the heavy snows and frosts, the flooding in Mountmellick, rescues, searches, Electric Picnic, the TriLaois triathlon, the Rose of Tralee regional finals, Oxegen in Kildare. That is one thing about the Civil Defence. Every county helps each other," he said.

Below: Liam (right) in 2012 with Fergal Conroy, Laois Rose Niamh Bracken and International Rose of Tralee Tara Talbot launching the Rose of Tralee Regional final in Portlaoise. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Not least of those efforts is the unfaltering frontline support given by his volunteer crews all through the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We were seven months in the vaccination centre, every day. Volunteers did that. Due to the policies of the HSE, we never had one incident where a volunteer got Covid as a result of helping out.

"In the community they were delivering meals, doing hospital runs, and they brought test samples to Naas. People don't realise the amount of work in the background that they don't see, the amount of hours given over the pandemic by unpaid frontline volunteers.

"Not once did they refuse to do anything. They were putting their lives at risk the same as any frontline worker," he said.

The incidents can be emotionally difficult such as those involving fatalities.

"Volunteers can attend sad and traumatic events but we have counselling and training for them," Liam said.

Below: Liam with Marie Carroll (Order of Malta) at a ceremony of remembrance for all affected by the Covid pandemic. Photo: Michael Scully

Liam's replacement is Damien Dollard. Also from Portlaoise, Damien has been a volunteer in Laois Civil Defence for the past 12 years and is an ambulance paramedic.

"He is a dedicated volunteer and I wish him well. Six months ago we got an assistant officer who is Michael York, so there are now two paid roles. That made a massive difference, before that for 19 years I was on call 24 seven," he said.

There are currently 33 volunteers serving in Laois Civil Defence.

"The numbers went down because of Covid, we couldn't recruit since 2019. We are always open for new members. People can go on to Laoiscivildefence.ie and apply there. People join it to try and make a difference. Some people came in and were shy, they told me it changed their life completely.

"I am extremely proud of our volunteers. They are the backbone, my whole job is based around them. Without them we wouldn't have a service at all. They are a fantastic, excellent bunch in Laois. Where would you get an agency like it? Working for free and so committed".

For the past year, Laois County Council who oversees Laois Civil Defence has been searching for a site in Portlaoise to create a large permanent base, to house equipment and training.

"I am hopeful they will find one. They always have been very forward thinking about Laois Civil Defence and have stood behind us," Liam said.

He thanks his wife Helen and daughters Grace and Sharon for their support of his career that by its nature meant he was on call all the time for emergencies.

"I always say that it's not just the members of Civil Defence, it's the wives, partners, boyfriends and girlfriends who allow the volunteer to carry out their work. They might not be members but they are part and parcel of volunteering. Behind the scenes they are just as important so a big thank you to my family," Liam said.

"I plan just to enjoy my retirement, I have three grandchildren so I'll be kept busy," he said.