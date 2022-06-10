Search

10 Jun 2022

Action called for at very dangerous Laois road where woman crashed with children

Woman driver had narrow escape with lorry on bad Laois bend

Conor Ganly

10 Jun 2022 8:53 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A woman and her two children narrowly escaped a tragic crash on a Mountrath Road where there have been numerous accidents.

So said Cllr James Kelly, Independent, who raised the issue at a meeting in May with Laois County Council officials and fellow councillors.

He tabled a motion calling on the local authority to install traffic calming measures on the dangerous bad bend at Woodbrook on the Abbeyleix Road, Mountrath.

“There have been numerous accidents there. A woman in a car with two children recently went straight through the bend across the road and into a ditch. That could have been a tragedy,” he said.

Cllr Kelly said a barrier is also damaged at the location due to collisions involving vehicles. 

He suggested that flashing warning lights should at least be installed though he said busy nature of the road could preclude the installation of a ramp.

The written reply from Mr Farhan Nasiem, A/ Senior Executive Engineer, said that the council’s Road Design Department would meet Cllr Kelly at the site to identify exact location and safety issues and propose safety calming measures.

Cllr Kelly looked forward to the meeting.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, and Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, praised their colleague for raising the issue with the council.

Driver found to be disqualified after being stopped for speeding at 150kph

The issue was raised at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

