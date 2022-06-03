Hospitals and community nursing team in the Midlands unite to help Diabetic patients

New recommendations for healthcare staff caring for Midlands patients with diabetes who are approaching their end of life have been co-launched in Laois.

The recommendations have been produced jointly by the Midlands Diabetes Nurse Specialist Group and the Midland Palliative Care Services.

The Midland Regional Hospitals in Tullamore, Portlaoise and Mullingar have come together with The Community Diabetes Nurse Team covering Longford, Westmeath, Laois and Offaly to launch the guidelines.

The HSE says recommendations are the first of their kind in Ireland and provide guidance on the principles of high-quality diabetes care for patients who are palliative, by liberalising the goals of care, simplification of treatment and reduction of medication burden.

The launch at Portlaoise hospital was attended by Margaret McEvoy, CNS Diabetes , Caoimhe Kenny, Senior Dietician, Georgina Doyle, ANP Diabetes, Dr Michael Cushen, Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Dawn Healy, Podiatry and Regina Healion, CNSp Diabetes, Michelle McCormack, CNS Diabetes, Rufina Larkin CMS Diabetes.

Mr Michael Cushen is the Consultant in Palliative Care Medicine at the Midland Regional Hospitals in Tullamore and Portlaoise.

“In Ireland, diabetes care towards the end of life is an area lacking in quality standards and guidance on best clinical practice. In the past we have used UK guidelines to direct care. These new recommendations will place an emphasis on less stringent blood glucose and HbA1c values for glucose approaching end of life, while at the same time avoiding the patient struggling with blood sugars that are too high or too low,” he said.

Georgina Doyle is an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Diabetes at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

“The aim of the recommendations is to promote a consistent high-quality approach to diabetes care towards the end of life. The new guidelines suggest this should be achieved with the least invasive testing and minimum effective amount of medication,” she said.

Siobhan Meehan Clinical Nurse Specialist in Diabetes for Longford and Westmeath and Chair of the Diabetes Steering Group.

"This important new advice will help us ensure our patients who at palliative have the best quality of life possible. Our goal moves from prevention of long term complications to symptom control, as patients with diabetes approach their end of life. Our key concern, is always what’s in the best interest of the patient, at that particular moment,” she said.

Demelza Dooner is an advanced Nurse Practitioner in Diabetes at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

“Being given a terminal diagnosis is usually a seismic shock to patients and their families, and they will need a huge amount of support. We are certain these recommendations will help to make their final days more comfortable, and that they will be able to accept less strict control of their diabetes where appropriate,” she sid.

Mairead Walsh is a Clinical Nurse Specialist Diabetes, at the Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

“We are proud to present these recommendations which we feel will greatly enhance the quality of life of patients with diabetes and a terminal illness, and will also give healthcare professional greater confidence in dealing with such patients,” she said.

To see the full recommendations click here