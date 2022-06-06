Historic Laois bridge set to be rehabilitated in Electric Picnic town

A landmark historic bridge in Stradbally is in line for overhaul with Laois County Council inviting bids from companies for the contract to rehabilitate the stone structure.

The local authority has begun a tendering process for the repair of unstable dressed stone walls, cleaning on masonry, repointing and repairs to railings for the Stradbally Bridge on Main Street, Stradbally.

The work will include steam cleaning, resetting of stones, repointing with lime-based mortar and plaster. Some masonry will have to be removed from the wall while concrete will be replaced by masonry in a centre section.

The bridge is listed on the Nation Inventory of Architectural Heritage. It says three-arch road structure was built in 1807, with limestone ashlar piers and parapets having inscribed plaque and metal railings over.

The council says works on the bridge, which spans the river Beatogue, must commence before 29th July 2022 and be complete by September 30 this year.

This could mean that work will overlap with the Electric Picnic which takes place at the end of August in the town on the nearby Cosby Estate.