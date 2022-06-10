Big night in June part of big push to deliver playground in Laois community

A big event is coming up in Borris-in-Ossory as part of a major fundraising drive to build a new playground and all-weather community sports facility.

The Borris in Ossory Development Association launched its campaign to raise €30,000 which the community must raise to cover the cost of the project on a site near the parish church.

While work on the playground is already proceeding with grants approved the community must cover its share of the bill to get the project over the line.

The fundraising has been ongoing since the launching the drive in March 2022 when the plans were officially unveiled. Since then €15,000 of the target has been banked. However, it's a case of a lot done more to do.

A big part of completing the more to do bit is a big event in June. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Canice Sheeran, treasurer Borris in Ossory Community Development Association; David Fitzpatrick, chairman; Peader Maher, Sole Sports & Leisure (contractor); Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Conor Bergin MCC; Angela Kirwan, secretary and Donal Brennan, Director of Services Laois County Council at the launch of the fundraising drive. Pic: Alf Harvey

"We are asking everyone who can to support us by either making a donation or by buying raffle tickets for the Fundraising Cabaret which will be held in Kelly’s bar on Saturday June 25. There will be music and food on the night and the raffle will take place at 10pm. with lots of lovely prizes to be won," says the the Committee.

There are lots of ways you can support. Volunteers have been diligently selling tickets in the village in recent weeks.

There are lots more ways to donate. Firstly you can call the Chairperson David Fitzpatrick on 087 7614148.

Donations can be made online at GoFundme by searching Borris in Ossory Playground.

Cash and cheque donations can be made via the secure donation box in the Daybreak shop.

A bank transfer can be made into a dedicated bank account. The name is B-I-O Community Deve Ass. IBAN: IE60AIBK 93359701729178. BIC: AIBKIE2D. Please input your name and organisation as a reference if you wish.

All donations greatly appreciated.

Laois County Council gave the planning green light in February 2022. €50,000 has been allocated via the Sports Capital Grant programme for the multi-use games area Laois Partnership has approved a grant of €149,235 for the project. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Borris in Ossory Community Development Association chairman David Fitzpatrick; Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Conor Bergin MCC and Anne Marie Maher, Sports and Leisure Officer Laois County Council at the launch of the Borris in Ossory Playground. Picture Alf Harvey

The playground includes the following:

Double cable zipline

Rope climber

Seesaw

Raised slide mound

Tower and slide

Hammock

Snake swing

Multisport games area

Sandplay areas

Tunnels

Picnic benches

Car parking

Laois County Council has been working since 2019 on the facilty being constructed on site beside the to St Canice’s RC Church carpark off Main Street.

Anybody who wishes to help the fundraising can contact the Chairperson David Fitzpatrick on 087 7614148.