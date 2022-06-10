Search

10 Jun 2022

WATCH: Laois Australian football star hit with anti-Irish television sketch

WATCH: Laois Australian football star hit with anti-Irish television sketch

Zach Tuohy just to go an a tour of the Geelong dressing rooms to interview players after another win for the Aussie rules club

Lynda Kiernan

10 Jun 2022 1:23 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois man who is a star of Aussie rules football, was the victim of a low anti-Irish joke on national Australian television this week.

Zach Tuohy who plays with the Geelong Cats was parodied for his accent, by a sports show called Bounce.

They used a video of Zach speaking after a game where he and a player had been in an altercation, but later shook hands after Zach's team won.

The player had said "emotions were getting the better of both of us. I think I was pulling and dragging out of him as much as he was me. There's not much in it... It was all love at the end."

They overlaid his words with a belittling voiceover.

"Ah, to be sure, to be sure. Top of the evening to you. What about the craic? That bogan, mullet-wearing leprechaun nailed me with an old-fashioned Liverpool kiss.

"The last time I copped the Glasgow handshake like that was when I nicked a bloke's Guinness at Paddy O'Reillys, and he put me on my arse like a sack of spuds.

"Ah, for feck's sake. I'm Zach Tuohy, not Conor McKenna. Fair play to the young fella. I'll have to take him out, and get on the lash, and we'll have a whale of a time."

 

Zack retweeted the video and this comment by Australian journalist Catherine Murphy.

"When Irish journalists are reporting how cringeworthy you are… you know that you’re, well, CRINGEWORTHY. Usually I feel sorry for Irish players who have to laugh this stuff off (a source of irritation for them), but I watch this and just feel SO embarrassed for Andrew Gaze".

