Search

10 Jun 2022

What's going on? Big Portlaoise lotto jackpot won again in Laois

€5 lotto bet nets tasty profit for Louth punter

€5 lotto bet nets tasty profit for Louth punter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

10 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

They say that when your waiting for a bus, at least two will always arrive at the same time. Well it's a bit like that for the Portlaoise Parish Lotto which has been won again.

The jackpot was won twice in May. The top prize of €11,000 was won on May 26 while a €14,000 top prize was scooped on May 12.

There was no big winner in the first draw of June but the top prize was won again when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, June 9.

The winning numbers were: 3, 6, 15, 16 with the jackpot of €11,000 going to Frances. Kathleen Rigney was the winning promoter.

The 11 match 3s won €91 each. See all the winners below.

The draw takes place every Thursday in the parish centre live on their website. The Jackpot now reverts to €10,000. It can go to a maximum of €20,000 if there are a run of draws with no winners.

Opponents of Laois 'Bog Superdump' to meet this week

The plant will be one of the largest, if not the largest, anaerobic digesters ever built in Ireland

It can be played online via www.portlaoiseparish.ie with proceeds going towards supporting the parish churches, schools and communities. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media