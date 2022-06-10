What's going on? Big Portlaoise lotto jackpot won again in Laois

They say that when your waiting for a bus, at least two will always arrive at the same time. Well it's a bit like that for the Portlaoise Parish Lotto which has been won again.

The jackpot was won twice in May. The top prize of €11,000 was won on May 26 while a €14,000 top prize was scooped on May 12.

There was no big winner in the first draw of June but the top prize was won again when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, June 9.

The winning numbers were: 3, 6, 15, 16 with the jackpot of €11,000 going to Frances. Kathleen Rigney was the winning promoter.

The 11 match 3s won €91 each. See all the winners below.

The draw takes place every Thursday in the parish centre live on their website. The Jackpot now reverts to €10,000. It can go to a maximum of €20,000 if there are a run of draws with no winners.

It can be played online via www.portlaoiseparish.ie with proceeds going towards supporting the parish churches, schools and communities.