Portlaoise 'ticked all the boxes' ahead of 32 other Irish sites to win Canadian business for Laois

The Irish Managing Director of Candadian Company that has set up its first European base in Laois says Portlaoise was chosen over 32 other sites visited in Ireland because it ticked all the boxes for the North American firm.

Ken Finegan is MD of Greenfield Global, which now has a 4,000m2 facility in Portlaoise, at the IDA business Park on the Mountrath Road.

Greenfield Global makes and supplies raw materials for chemical manufacturing, bio-fuel, distilling and agriculture.

Mr Finnegan recently explained on the the Ireland Canada Connection Podcast that the privately-owned company found that locating outside Dublin or Cork would be an advantage.

“There were a number of factors, we did an extensive search during the site selection process and looked at 32 sites before settling on Portlaoise.

“Portlaoise ticked all of the boxes for us, we had a high quality pool of labour, we could also look to attract some of the 30,000 people who commute out of Laois to work in centres like Dublin every day, offering them a better work-life balance, working right on their doorstep.

“Portlaoise has great connectivity through the motorway network, to the rest of the country and to the ports at Dublin and Rosslare, with Rosslare being the port through which we send our products to Europe, after Brexit,” he said.

Mr Finnegan said Canadian businesses must first connect with the IDA but he said interested firms can also expect great support from from local authorities like Laois County Council.

“The welcome we got from Laois County Council, and the support they gave us, was exceptional,” he said.

He added that Canadian companies can expect support at every level from a wide range of organisations, from the Irish Canada Business Association, the local Chamber of Commerce.

"Laois Chamber was very helpful,” he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar recently visited the plant in Portlaoise.