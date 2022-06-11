Landmark Laois shop up for sale as owner retires

A well known and busy Laois local convenience shop is to be sold, as its long term owner retires.

Simpson's Gala on Stradbally Main Street is owned by Ann Simpson, and the well wishes have been flooding in for her.

The Stradbally Noticeboard Facebook group led the good wishes.

"The ‘For Sale’ sign has gone up over one of Stradbally’s most prolific retail premises.

The sale will mark the end of an era in Stradbally and in particular for the Simpson family, with the announcement that the shop’s owner Ann Simpson, is taking a well-earned, early retirement from the retail trade.

Happy Retirement Ann Simpson & Staff!"

Customers have expressed their best wishes, including this lovely message from Esther Dragg.

"Wishing you Ann a very happy retirement. We will miss your lovely shop & staff. Always a pleasure to do business with you all & always guaranteed a warm welcome & a laugh along the way".

St Colman's National School had this to say.

"We will miss you Ann Simpson. Allways a fantastic supporter of St Colmans NS Stradbally in all of our fundraising endeavours. Best of luck for a well earned, long and happy retirement."

"Best wishes Ann on your retirement. Simpsons shop always a landmark in Stradbally. Ann you & your staff are excellent with your customers, always so welcoming, you will be missed but a well deserved rest," said Catherine Kelly.

The business is advertised for sale at €450,000. The 2,400sq ft premises is described by the auctioneer as a thriving retail business. It includes a 1,200 residential unit upstairs and vehicular access to a rear yard.

"An excellent opportunity to acquire a thriving retail business in the ever popular and small town of Stradbally, Co Laois. This property is located on the Main Street and within walking distance of the local primary school, pre schools, churches and all local amenities. Stradbally is host town to many international events to include the World Ploughing Championships, the Steam Preservation Rally, a number of Equestrian Events and of course the infamous Electric Picnic."