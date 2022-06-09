PROPERTY WATCH: Unique Laois church for auction at tiny guide price

A unique property has come up for sale in Laois at a low price.

This former Methodist Church is in the busy town of Mountrath, and it has just been launched for buyers to view, ahead of an auction on July 7.

The guide price is just €60,000 and the historic 200 year old (to the year!) property is exempt from BER standards.

REA Sothern has brought Mountrath Mission Hall to the market, under its commercial wing but with potential for residential use either for the ambitious homemaker.

"This most unusual offering - a former Methodist chapel built c. 1822, more recently used as a Gospel Hall but with a number of possible uses, subject of course to planning permission.

"Extending to c. 80 sq m (850 sq ft) this detached, gable fronted building is listed (reg number 12900604). There are rather attractive features including cast iron railings to the front, stone flagged forecourt and graveled remainder. Possibilities abound, whether as for residential use, commercial (ie. restaurant) or maybe just as a meeting hall for clubs.

"There is an attractive wooden ceiling and 3 stained glass windows.

"Sometime in the past, a single storey vestry projection was added (which we don't have access to) Also, there is an external sink and seperate wc.

"We are expecting a lot of interest in this property and are quite excited to see what the future holds for it," they said.

Mountrath is a traditional market town that is now home to the BloomHQ remote working hub and community centre, as well as being on the doorstep of Coillte's new challenging Slieve Bloom Mountain Bike Trails attraction.

Click on Next to see all the photos of this unique building.