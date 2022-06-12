Search

12 Jun 2022

Joy for new student scholarship winners at Portlaoise College

Lynda Kiernan

12 Jun 2022 5:53 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Two lucky sixth class pupils in Laois have won a huge scholarship to set them on the right path in their secondary education.

Portlaoise College has announced this year’s winners for their First Year scholarship programme.

Sean Cheah from Educate Together in Portlaoise and Aisling Lambe from Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise are the worthy recipients.

Sean and Aisling came to the college recently with their families to collect their scholarships, worth some €1,000 each.

All of Sean's primary school teachers from the last eight years at Educate Together NS came with him (pictured below).

The Portlaoise College First Year Scholarship Programme has been in existence for over 10 years now and was established to recognise, foster and reward excellence in academic ability.

This scholarship is worth in the region of €1,000 per student and will assist greatly with their academic future. These
scholarships are part of an extensive scholarship programme at Portlaoise College.

Based on two separate assessments, Sean and Aisling were selected from 192 incoming First year students.

Yvonne Lambe is Aisling’s mum, pictured below with along with Aisling, her dad John and teachers.

“We want to give a massive thank you to Holy Family Senior School and Ashling’s teachers for assisting and supporting our daughter in primary school. We look forward to seeing Aisling’s progression continue at Portlaoise College”.

Sean’s father is Ken Cheah.

“Helena and myself are delighted for Sean to be recognised for his academic ability, and we look forward to seeing it fulfilled at Portlaoise College”.

Principal, Noel Daly, was delighted to present the scholarships.

“Our ethos at Portlaoise College provides an individual approach that ensures we uncover every child’s full potential and we
will nurture all pupils to achieve their best, enabling them to thrive both academically and as young people. After speaking to their teachers, principals and parents, it is evident that Aisling and Sean have a bright future at Portlaoise College,” he said.

