'Stop preaching to kids' - Laois councillors urge green action

Labour Cllr Noel Tuohy and Fine Gael Cllr PJ Kelly
A Laois councillor has urged Irish leaders to "stop preaching to children" about the climate crisis, while another says that children must be helped to lead the way in greener travel.
Speaking at the May meeting of Laois County Council, Cllr PJ Kelly said that children can encourage adults to change their ways.
"To encourage the nation to change to cleaner energy, start with children. Give them a green way to travel. They will encourage older people to follow suit," he said.
Cllr Noel Tuohy went further.
"I agree. We must show leadership in this and stop preaching to kids, telling them what to do, and do it ourselves," he said.
He praised a Portlaoise bus company owner for investing in the first electric public bus in Ireland.
"Mark Martley is the first to provide an electric bus. That should be recognised," Cllr Tuohy said.
Cllr Kelly had tabled a motion asking the council to contact CIE and other school bus providers, to encourage them to use electric busses on school runs. Cllr Tuohy seconded the motion and the requests will now be sent.
