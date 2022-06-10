Search

10 Jun 2022

'Stop preaching to kids' - Laois councillors urge green action

'Stop preaching to kids' -Portlaoise councillor urges green action

Labour Cllr Noel Tuohy and Fine Gael Cllr PJ Kelly

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

10 Jun 2022 2:23 PM

A Laois councillor has urged Irish leaders to "stop preaching to children" about the climate crisis, while another says that children must be helped to lead the way in greener travel.

Speaking at the May meeting of Laois County Council, Cllr PJ Kelly said that children can encourage adults to change their ways.

"To encourage the nation to change to cleaner energy, start with children. Give them a green way to travel. They will encourage older people to follow suit," he said.

Cllr Noel Tuohy went further.

"I agree. We must show leadership in this and stop preaching to kids, telling them what to do, and do it ourselves," he said.

He praised a Portlaoise bus company owner for investing in the first electric public bus in Ireland.

"Mark Martley is the first to provide an electric bus. That should be recognised," Cllr Tuohy said.

Cllr Kelly had tabled a motion asking the council to contact CIE and other school bus providers, to encourage them to use electric busses on school runs. Cllr Tuohy seconded the motion and the requests will now be sent. 

Safety concern raised after Laois motorway lights switched off

Pedestrian safety works excluded for roads off Laois N77 €2.5 million upgrade

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media