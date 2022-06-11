'Pi**ed off' in Laois over 'red tape gone made'

A Laois public representative believes it is time to stand up to extreme bureaucracy that prevents river clearance needed to prevent flooding and allow rivers to be used as amenities.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, expressed his annoyance with what he said was ‘red tape gone mad’ at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials and fellow councillors.

Cllr Clooney tabled a motion calling on the local authority to clean the Erkina River from the Woodenbridge to Durrow.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that Laois County Council have engaged the services of a Consultant Ecologist to inspect the physical constraints to flow on the River Erkina between the Wooden Bridge and Castledurrow. He said the Elected Member will be kept updated on the outcome of this examination.

In response to this, Cllr Clooney said the river is a favouritefor canoeing by locals and visitors.

“The canoes on it are like gondola he declared,” he said.

However, he said they can’t use the river because of obstacles. He added that there are similar problems on the River Gully.

“It’s an absolute out and out disgrace,” he said.

He blamed the obstacles to removing obstacles to bureaucracy.

“It’s red tape gone mad. We are accepting this. We are not standing up. They are going to have to listen. We are all pi**ed off with it,” he said.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, backed the appeal adding that there are similar problems on the upper stretch of the River Nore in Laois.

“The canoes can’t get down the river. It is completely covered in silt and growth. A programme (of clearance) is in place but the locals are very unhappy,” he said.

He said he had met with local people wth the engineer to ascertain what work would happen in 2022.

Mr Kenny told councillors that some work carried out on up to 3 kms of the Nore from Daingeanroe Bridge to Derryduff. However, he said this would be limited and would involved work in the river itself. He added taht work on the channel would not happen until 2023 and that permissions would be required.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, said he had been involved in an effort to link Rathdowney and Woodendbridge via Rathdowney. He said landowners along the route supported the project.

However, he said regulations restricted work on the use of mechanical tools. He lamented the ‘red tape’ faced compared to the past.

“I can recall the council staff standing on using a raft on barrels cutting the sides of the river. Now you have to go trough two years of red tape,” he said.

Apart from developing the river as an amenity, he believed it can also be of economic value as a tourist attraction.

Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, shared the views of his fellow council members.

Local people have plans for blueways on both the Rivers Nore and Erkina in Laois.