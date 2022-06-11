Laois GAA County Champions to play its part in tackling gambling

Reigning Laois GAA Senior Gaelic Football County Champions Portarlington might be leading the way on the field and now the club is showing the way off the field in an area of health and wellbeing that has impact many Irish sportspeople.

The club say they will be hosting a meeting in June to highlight and inform our members and friends about the issues around gambling addiction.

Guest speakers will discuss all the issues affecting young people and adults in our community that gambling addiction brings.

There will be no cover charge to attend the meeting, but there will be a donation box for the club's health and wellbeing fund which aims to support our younger club members.

The club says the the meeting is part of its Wellness in the Community initiative and is open to all members of the community aged 14 and over. TIME DATE AND VENUE BELOW LINK.

The event takes place at McCann Park on on Friday, June 17 at 7:30 pm,