Talk on the revoluntary workers rebellions in Laois

If you are interested to find out how sleepy Laois once was a centre for revolutionary workers rights protests, a fascinating talk is taking place this week.

Laois Libraries is presenting Revolutionary Workers, an online talk with Terry Dunne, Laois Historian-in-Residence, and Francis Devine, labour historian. This is the second in a three-part series of talks on Revolutionary Laois organised by Laois Libraries as part of its Decade of Centenaries programme for 2022.

The talk takes place at 8 pm on Thursday 16th June 2022 to coincide with the centenary of the first election in the Irish Free State, in which William Davin, of the Railway Clerks’ Association, won 46.54% of the votes in the Laois-Offaly constituency.

Terry Dunne will talk on his chapter in ‘Bread not profits: provincial working-class politics during the Irish Revolution’, a new collection of essays on the labour movement in the revolutionary decade (1913-1923). The chapter looks at the Portarlington Sawmills Lockout of 1918 and the Clonaslee Farm Strike of 1922.

Francis Devine, author of ‘Organising history: a centenary of SIPTU, 1909-2009’, and editor of ‘Bread not profits’, will discuss how the Laois experience fits into the national pattern.

Tickets are available, free of charge, on Eventbrite and on the Laois Local Studies website on www.laoislocalstudies.ie/history-talks-online-6/

Revolutionary War, the final talk in this online series, will take place on Thursday 30th June 2022 at 8 pm. Join Michael Rafter and Terry Dunne in conversation about the course of the Civil War in Laois.